RENT-A-CENTER (NASDAQ:RCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Rent-A-Center are expected to grow by 14.82% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.43 per share. Rent-A-Center has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENT-A-CENTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCII)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rent-A-Center in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rent-A-Center stock.

EARTHSTONE ENERGY (NYSE:ESTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Earthstone Energy are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.30 per share. Earthstone Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EARTHSTONE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESTE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Earthstone Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Earthstone Energy stock.

SEMPRA ENERGY (NYSE:SRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has generated $8.03 earnings per share over the last year ($13.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Sempra Energy are expected to grow by 3.83% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $8.41 per share. Sempra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEMPRA ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRE)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sempra Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sempra Energy stock.

PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:PZZA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.1. Earnings for Papa John’s International are expected to grow by 12.94% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.23 per share. Papa John’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PZZA)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Papa John’s International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Papa John’s International stock.

