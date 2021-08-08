WHITING PETROLEUM (NYSE:WLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. Whiting Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Whiting Petroleum are expected to grow by 7.18% in the coming year, from $9.89 to $10.60 per share. Whiting Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITING PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whiting Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Whiting Petroleum stock.

NORTHWEST PIPE (NASDAQ:NWPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Northwest Pipe has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Northwest Pipe are expected to grow by 45.88% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.48 per share. Northwest Pipe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST PIPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWPX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Pipe in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northwest Pipe stock.

ALLEGHANY (NYSE:Y) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company earned $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany has generated $15.89 earnings per share over the last year ($48.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Alleghany are expected to grow by 39.65% in the coming year, from $51.95 to $72.55 per share. Alleghany has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGHANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:Y)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alleghany in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alleghany stock.

PRIMO WATER (NYSE:PRMW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year (($0.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Primo Water are expected to grow by 20.27% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.89 per share. Primo Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIMO WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRMW)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primo Water in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Primo Water stock.

