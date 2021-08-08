ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:AEIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year ($4.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.09 per share. Advanced Energy Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEIS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Energy Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Advanced Energy Industries stock.

Advanced Energy Industries

DIGI INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:DGII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business earned $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Its revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.6. Earnings for Digi International are expected to grow by 93.55% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.60 per share. Digi International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DGII)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digi International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digi International stock.

Digi International

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (NYSE:IFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.7. Earnings for International Flavors & Fragrances are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.68 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IFF)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” International Flavors & Fragrances stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances

ENVESTNET (NYSE:ENV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Its revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Envestnet has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.0. Earnings for Envestnet are expected to grow by 6.76% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.58 per share. Envestnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENVESTNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENV)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Envestnet in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Envestnet stock.

Envestnet