CHUY’S (NASDAQ:CHUY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year ($0.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Earnings for Chuy’s are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.59 per share. Chuy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHUY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHUY)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chuy’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chuy’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHUY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Chuy’s

WAITR (NASDAQ:WTRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company earned $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Waitr has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Waitr are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.12 per share.

IS WAITR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTRH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waitr in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Waitr stock.

Waitr

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP (NASDAQ:LSXMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year (($2.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group are expected to grow by 188.57% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $3.03 per share.

IS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:PESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.3.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:PESI)

