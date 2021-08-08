JACK IN THE BOX (NASDAQ:JACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year ($6.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Jack in the Box are expected to grow by 2.95% in the coming year, from $6.79 to $6.99 per share. Jack in the Box has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACK IN THE BOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JACK)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jack in the Box in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jack in the Box stock.

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:DRTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm earned $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.09) per share. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRTT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACK KNIGHT (NYSE:BKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company earned $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Its revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Earnings for Black Knight are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.31 per share. Black Knight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK KNIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKI)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Knight in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Knight stock.

LIVENT (NYSE:LTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Livent are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.30 per share. Livent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTHM)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Livent in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Livent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTHM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

