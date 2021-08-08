MOMENTIVE GLOBAL (NASDAQ:MNTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Momentive Global has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Momentive Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.53) per share. Momentive Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOMENTIVE GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNTV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Momentive Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Momentive Global stock.

AC IMMUNE (NASDAQ:ACIU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. AC Immune has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AC Immune are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.30) per share. AC Immune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AC IMMUNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACIU)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AC Immune in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AC Immune stock.

AMEREN (NYSE:AEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year ($3.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Ameren are expected to grow by 6.61% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.03 per share. Ameren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEREN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEE)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameren in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ameren stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AEE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.39) earnings per share over the last year (($7.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.15) to ($7.39) per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARNA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arena Pharmaceuticals stock.

