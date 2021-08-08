MORPHIC (NASDAQ:MORF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm earned $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Its revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Morphic has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Morphic are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.36) to ($2.67) per share. Morphic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORPHIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MORF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Morphic in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Morphic stock.

Morphic

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SQZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. SQZ Biotechnologies has generated ($9.35) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SQZ Biotechnologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.39) to ($2.78) per share. SQZ Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQZ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SQZ Biotechnologies stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies

PAYLOCITY (NASDAQ:PCTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.0. Earnings for Paylocity are expected to grow by 18.68% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.08 per share. Paylocity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYLOCITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCTY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paylocity in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Paylocity stock.

Paylocity

NELNET (NYSE:NNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The business earned $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($13.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8.

IS NELNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nelnet in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nelnet stock.

Nelnet