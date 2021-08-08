WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:WPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Westport Fuel Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.5. Westport Fuel Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WPRT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westport Fuel Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westport Fuel Systems stock.

CTI BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. CTI BioPharma has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CTI BioPharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.47) per share. CTI BioPharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CTI BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTIC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTI BioPharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CTI BioPharma stock.

DRAFTKINGS (NASDAQ:DKNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.36. The company earned $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DraftKings are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.36) per share.

IS DRAFTKINGS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DKNG)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DraftKings in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DraftKings stock.

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.14. Protara Therapeutics has generated ($4.70) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Protara Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.35) to ($4.91) per share. Protara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TARA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protara Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Protara Therapeutics stock.

