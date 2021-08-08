CHIMERA INVESTMENT (NYSE:CIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm earned $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chimera Investment has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Chimera Investment are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.59 per share. Chimera Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIMERA INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chimera Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Chimera Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Chimera Investment

UNITED FIRE GROUP (NASDAQ:UFCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group has generated ($2.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for United Fire Group are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.75 per share. United Fire Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED FIRE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFCS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Fire Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Fire Group stock.

United Fire Group

BEIGENE (NASDAQ:BGNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.49. BeiGene has generated ($19.13) earnings per share over the last year (($13.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BeiGene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($10.27) to ($12.11) per share. BeiGene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEIGENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BGNE)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BeiGene in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BeiGene stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BGNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BeiGene

SHAKE SHACK (NYSE:SHAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Shake Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.49 per share. Shake Shack has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHAKE SHACK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHAK)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shake Shack in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Shake Shack stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Shake Shack