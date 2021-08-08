ROCKET COMPANIES (NYSE:RKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.37. The firm earned $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -29.47% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.34 per share. Rocket Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKET COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RKT)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rocket Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RKT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rocket Companies

UNIFI (NYSE:UFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.15 per share. Unifi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIFI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UFI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unifi in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unifi stock.

Unifi

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (NYSE:AMH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.0. Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.43 per share. American Homes 4 Rent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMH)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Homes 4 Rent in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Homes 4 Rent stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT (NYSE:APLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apple Hospitality REIT are expected to grow by 94.20% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.34 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APLE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apple Hospitality REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APLE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT