ZYMEWORKS (NYSE:ZYME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. Zymeworks has generated ($3.58) earnings per share over the last year (($3.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zymeworks are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.23) to ($4.43) per share. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZYMEWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZYME)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zymeworks in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zymeworks stock.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PFBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Premier Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP (NYSE:BERY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Berry Global Group are expected to grow by 8.95% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $6.33 per share. Berry Global Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERRY GLOBAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BERY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berry Global Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Berry Global Group stock.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:MDRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($4.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. Earnings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions are expected to grow by 13.73% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.58 per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDRX)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MDRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

