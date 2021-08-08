KARUNA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Karuna Therapeutics has generated ($2.59) earnings per share over the last year (($3.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Karuna Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.66) to ($5.75) per share. Karuna Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KARUNA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRTX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karuna Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Karuna Therapeutics stock.

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year (($2.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($2.71) per share.

IS ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORIC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock.

VIACOMCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. ViacomCBS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIACOMCBS? (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ADIENT (NYSE:ADNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. The business earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adient has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adient are expected to grow by 58.15% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $5.14 per share. Adient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADNT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adient in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adient stock.

