THE YORK WATER (NASDAQ:YORW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Earnings for The York Water are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.36 per share. The York Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DHI GROUP (NYSE:DHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DHI Group are expected to grow by 180.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.14 per share.

IS DHI GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DHI Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DHI Group stock.

DHI Group

ICAHN ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:IEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Icahn Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share).

FSD PHARMA (NYSE:HUGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FSD Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS FSD PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUGE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FSD Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FSD Pharma stock.

FSD Pharma