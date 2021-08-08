COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm earned $426 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year (($5.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Compass Minerals International are expected to grow by 43.72% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $3.09 per share. Compass Minerals International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMP)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Minerals International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Compass Minerals International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Compass Minerals International

ARTESIAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:ARTNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Artesian Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ATHENE (NYSE:ATH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATH)

Athene last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year ($15.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for Athene are expected to decrease by -21.19% in the coming year, from $11.09 to $8.74 per share. Athene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athene in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Athene stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Athene

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE (NYSE:AEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The business earned $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year ($7.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Earnings for American Equity Investment Life are expected to grow by 74.63% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $4.75 per share. American Equity Investment Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Equity Investment Life in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Equity Investment Life stock.

American Equity Investment Life