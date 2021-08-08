PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($1.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Protagonist Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($2.02) per share. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTGX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protagonist Therapeutics stock.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP (NASDAQ:GBLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.82. Global Indemnity Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Global Indemnity Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP? (NASDAQ:GBLI)

WESTROCK (NYSE:WRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WestRock has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for WestRock are expected to grow by 51.30% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $5.22 per share. WestRock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WestRock in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WestRock stock.

BANDWIDTH (NASDAQ:BAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($1.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.09 per share. Bandwidth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANDWIDTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BAND)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bandwidth in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bandwidth stock.

