MEDIFAST (NYSE:MED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MED)

Medifast last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medifast has generated $9.14 earnings per share over the last year ($10.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.90% in the coming year, from $13.74 to $15.65 per share. Medifast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDIFAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medifast in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medifast stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company earned $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RE/MAX has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.8. Earnings for RE/MAX are expected to grow by 20.97% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.50 per share. RE/MAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RE/MAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMAX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RE/MAX in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RE/MAX stock.

EPAM SYSTEMS (NYSE:EPAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.8. Earnings for EPAM Systems are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $8.19 per share. EPAM Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPAM SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPAM)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EPAM Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EPAM Systems stock.

ACI WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:ACIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301 million. Its revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. ACI Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACI WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACIW)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACI Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACI Worldwide stock.

