ICU MEDICAL (NASDAQ:ICUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm earned $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical has generated $6.13 earnings per share over the last year ($4.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 13.05% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $6.93 per share. ICU Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICU MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICUI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICU Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ICU Medical stock.

AXOGEN (NASDAQ:AXGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($0.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AxoGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.05) per share. AxoGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXGN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AxoGen in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AxoGen stock.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CI)

Cigna last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm earned $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna has generated $18.45 earnings per share over the last year ($23.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Cigna are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $20.45 to $23.28 per share. Cigna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIGNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cigna in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cigna stock.

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL (NYSE:HASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 9.59% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.60 per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HASI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock.

