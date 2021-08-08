RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP (NASDAQ:REGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for Renewable Energy Group are expected to decrease by -1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $3.87 per share. Renewable Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REGI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renewable Energy Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Renewable Energy Group stock.

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AMOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Allied Motion Technologies are expected to grow by 30.70% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.49 per share. Allied Motion Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMOT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allied Motion Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allied Motion Technologies stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year ($3.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.9. Earnings for NICE are expected to grow by 13.37% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.51 per share. NICE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NICE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NICE in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NICE stock.

VIASAT (NASDAQ:VSAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.8. Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow by 36.84% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.52 per share. Viasat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIASAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSAT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viasat in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viasat stock.

