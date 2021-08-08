TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT (NYSE:TWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Two Harbors Investment has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for Two Harbors Investment are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.92 per share. Two Harbors Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Two Harbors Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Two Harbors Investment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Two Harbors Investment

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. EZCORP has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EZCORP are expected to grow by 74.07% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.47 per share. EZCORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS (NYSE:BEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brookfield Renewable Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.14) per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEP)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

TRANSLATE BIO (NASDAQ:TBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Translate Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.82) per share. Translate Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSLATE BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBIO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Translate Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Translate Bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TBIO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Translate Bio