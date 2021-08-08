SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:SBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $7.84 earnings per share over the last year (($33.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.30) to $1.02 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ORTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.29) per share. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchard Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchard Therapeutics stock.

AXON ENTERPRISE (NASDAQ:AXON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to $0.60 per share. Axon Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXON ENTERPRISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXON)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axon Enterprise in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axon Enterprise stock.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KYMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company earned $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kymera Therapeutics has generated ($3.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Kymera Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.16) per share.

IS KYMERA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KYMR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kymera Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kymera Therapeutics stock.

