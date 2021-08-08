FRONTIER GROUP (NASDAQ:ULCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business earned $550 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Its revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Frontier Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $1.04 per share. Frontier Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRONTIER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ULCC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frontier Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Frontier Group stock.

Frontier Group

LUMBER LIQUIDATORS (NYSE:LL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Its revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumber Liquidators has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($2.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Lumber Liquidators are expected to grow by 2.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.28 per share. Lumber Liquidators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMBER LIQUIDATORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumber Liquidators in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lumber Liquidators stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lumber Liquidators

WAYFAIR (NYSE:W) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:W)

Wayfair last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.4. Earnings for Wayfair are expected to grow by 188.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $2.88 per share. Wayfair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WAYFAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:W)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wayfair in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Wayfair stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in W, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Wayfair

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES (NYSE:NJR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm earned $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for New Jersey Resources are expected to grow by 6.13% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.25 per share. New Jersey Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NJR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Jersey Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New Jersey Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NJR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

New Jersey Resources