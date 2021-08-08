GLOBAL SHIP LEASE (NYSE:GSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business earned $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for Global Ship Lease are expected to grow by 70.85% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $5.45 per share. Global Ship Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL SHIP LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GSL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Ship Lease in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Ship Lease stock.

POTBELLY (NASDAQ:PBPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly has generated ($1.94) earnings per share over the last year (($2.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Potbelly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.09) per share. Potbelly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CANOPY GROWTH (NASDAQ:CGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.67. The business earned $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Canopy Growth has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year (($3.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Canopy Growth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.19) per share.

IS CANOPY GROWTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGC)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canopy Growth in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canopy Growth stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PULMATRIX (NASDAQ:PULM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.50) per share.

IS PULMATRIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulmatrix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulmatrix stock.

