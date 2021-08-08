1LIFE HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:ONEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company earned $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. Its revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. 1Life Healthcare has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 1Life Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.50) per share. 1Life Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1LIFE HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONEM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1Life Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 1Life Healthcare stock.

BRISTOW GROUP (NYSE:VTOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group last issued its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Bristow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRISTOW GROUP? (NYSE:VTOL)

APTIV (NYSE:APTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business earned $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.5. Earnings for Aptiv are expected to grow by 40.05% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $5.21 per share. Aptiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APTV)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptiv in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptiv stock.

AMYRIS (NASDAQ:AMRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.92. The firm earned $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amyris has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amyris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($0.26) per share. Amyris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMYRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amyris in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amyris stock.

