SITIME (NASDAQ:SITM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. SiTime has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SiTime are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.14 per share. SiTime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITIME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SITM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SiTime in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SiTime stock.

CLEARWATER PAPER (NYSE:CLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper has generated $5.30 earnings per share over the last year ($4.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $1.08 per share. Clearwater Paper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARWATER PAPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearwater Paper in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearwater Paper stock.

ALLIANT ENERGY (NASDAQ:LNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alliant Energy has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for Alliant Energy are expected to grow by 7.36% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.77 per share. Alliant Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alliant Energy in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alliant Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OUTFRONT MEDIA (NYSE:OUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business earned $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Its revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Outfront Media has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Outfront Media are expected to grow by 128.17% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.62 per share.

IS OUTFRONT MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OUT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outfront Media in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outfront Media stock.

