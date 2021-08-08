FERRO (NYSE:FOE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Its revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ferro has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 12.10% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.39 per share. Ferro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FERRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ferro in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ferro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROFOUND MEDICAL (NASDAQ:PROF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company earned $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Profound Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.54) per share. Profound Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROFOUND MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Profound Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Profound Medical stock.

TARGA RESOURCES (NYSE:TRGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Earnings for Targa Resources are expected to grow by 33.78% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.98 per share.

IS TARGA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRGP)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Targa Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Targa Resources stock.

LIVERAMP (NYSE:RAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LiveRamp are expected to grow by 516.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.37 per share. LiveRamp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVERAMP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RAMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveRamp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveRamp stock.

