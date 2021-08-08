SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:SRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Seritage Growth Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PFBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Premier Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ISIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.42) diluted earnings per share).

OFS CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Earnings for OFS Capital are expected to grow by 1.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.89 per share.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OFS Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” OFS Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

