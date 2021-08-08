TECHTARGET (NASDAQ:TTGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Its revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.0. Earnings for TechTarget are expected to decrease by -9.40% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.06 per share. TechTarget has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechTarget in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TechTarget stock.

ONCORUS (NASDAQ:ONCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Oncorus has generated ($9.35) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oncorus are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.45) to ($2.67) per share. Oncorus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncorus in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncorus stock.

SUNRUN (NASDAQ:RUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Sunrun has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunrun are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.35) per share. Sunrun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunrun in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunrun stock.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET (NASDAQ:SFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Sprouts Farmers Market are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.12 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sprouts Farmers Market stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

