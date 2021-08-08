AVISTA (NYSE:AVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVA)

Avista last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Avista has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Avista are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.31 per share. Avista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avista in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avista stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avista

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CLVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Clovis Oncology has generated ($3.92) earnings per share over the last year (($3.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clovis Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.30) per share. Clovis Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOVIS ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLVS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clovis Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clovis Oncology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLVS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Clovis Oncology

KELLOGG (NYSE:K) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:K)

Kellogg last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business earned $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Its revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 3.67% in the coming year, from $4.09 to $4.24 per share. Kellogg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KELLOGG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:K)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kellogg in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kellogg stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in K, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kellogg

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company earned $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Its revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brighthouse Financial has generated $10.19 earnings per share over the last year (($72.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to decrease by -6.15% in the coming year, from $14.47 to $13.58 per share. Brighthouse Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BHF)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brighthouse Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brighthouse Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BHF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brighthouse Financial