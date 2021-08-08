MGIC INVESTMENT (NYSE:MTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm earned $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. MGIC Investment has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for MGIC Investment are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.86 per share. MGIC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGIC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGIC Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MGIC Investment stock.

PAR PACIFIC (NYSE:PARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Par Pacific has generated ($4.69) earnings per share over the last year (($4.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Par Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.58) to $0.54 per share. Par Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAR PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PARR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Par Pacific in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Par Pacific stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PARR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TOYOTA MOTOR (NYSE:TM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor has generated $14.99 earnings per share over the last year ($15.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for Toyota Motor are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $17.33 to $18.70 per share. Toyota Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOYOTA MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Toyota Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Toyota Motor stock.

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BLDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.15) per share.

IS BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLDP)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ballard Power Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ballard Power Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLDP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

