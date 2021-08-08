ANTARES PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Antares Pharma are expected to grow by 116.67% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.26 per share. Antares Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTARES PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antares Pharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Antares Pharma stock.

JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:JNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. Jounce Therapeutics has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Jounce Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.95) per share. Jounce Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JNCE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jounce Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jounce Therapeutics stock.

WVS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WVFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. WVS Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. WVS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WVS FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:WVFC)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. IMARA has generated ($3.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMARA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.63) to ($3.39) per share.

IS IMARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMRA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMARA in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IMARA stock.

