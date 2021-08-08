NU SKIN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:NUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm earned $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year ($4.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for Nu Skin Enterprises are expected to grow by 4.93% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.47 per share. Nu Skin Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NU SKIN ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NUS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nu Skin Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises

TEJON RANCH (NYSE:TRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Tejon Ranch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TEJON RANCH? (NYSE:TRC)

Wall Street analysts have given Tejon Ranch a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Tejon Ranch wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

COGNEX (NASDAQ:CGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.4. Earnings for Cognex are expected to grow by 19.55% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.59 per share. Cognex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGNEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGNX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cognex in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cognex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cognex

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER (NYSE:AG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.3. Earnings for First Majestic Silver are expected to grow by 67.74% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.52 per share. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Majestic Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Majestic Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Majestic Silver