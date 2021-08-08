ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ORA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company earned $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Its revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Earnings for Ormat Technologies are expected to grow by 37.93% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.00 per share. Ormat Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ormat Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ormat Technologies stock.

LAREDO PETROLEUM (NYSE:LPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.13. Laredo Petroleum has generated $11.51 earnings per share over the last year (($87.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Laredo Petroleum are expected to grow by 96.39% in the coming year, from $14.12 to $27.73 per share. Laredo Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAREDO PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laredo Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Laredo Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THOMSON REUTERS (NYSE:TRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($11.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for Thomson Reuters are expected to grow by 26.32% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.40 per share. Thomson Reuters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THOMSON REUTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thomson Reuters in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Thomson Reuters stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FISKER (NYSE:FSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Fisker has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Fisker are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.74) per share. Fisker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fisker stock.

