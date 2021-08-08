PING IDENTITY (NYSE:PING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ping Identity has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ping Identity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.10) per share. Ping Identity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PING IDENTITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PING)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ping Identity in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ping Identity stock.

Ping Identity

NL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. NL Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NL Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” NL Industries stock.

NL Industries

NRG ENERGY (NYSE:NRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to decrease by -0.32% in the coming year, from $6.24 to $6.22 per share. NRG Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NRG ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NRG Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NRG Energy stock.

NRG Energy

UNITI GROUP (NASDAQ:UNIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Uniti Group has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year (($3.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Uniti Group are expected to grow by 4.49% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.63 per share. Uniti Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITI GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UNIT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uniti Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Uniti Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Uniti Group