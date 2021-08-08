MAGELLAN HEALTH (NASDAQ:MGLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Health has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($15.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Magellan Health are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $4.21 per share. Magellan Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGELLAN HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGLN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magellan Health in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Magellan Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGLN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:KBAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Kimball International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KBAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimball International in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimball International stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.3. Earnings for DENTSPLY SIRONA are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.19 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENTSPLY SIRONA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XRAY)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XRAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KONTOOR BRANDS (NYSE:KTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business earned $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Its revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Kontoor Brands are expected to grow by 14.69% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.45 per share. Kontoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KONTOOR BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KTB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kontoor Brands in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kontoor Brands stock.

