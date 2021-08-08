PDC ENERGY (NASDAQ:PDCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company earned $229 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. PDC Energy has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PDC Energy are expected to grow by 23.24% in the coming year, from $5.68 to $7.00 per share. PDC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PDC ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDCE)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PDC Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PDC Energy stock.

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.12) earnings per share over the last year (($3.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.47) per share. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AERI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NYSE:AIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year (($4.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American International Group are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $5.24 per share. American International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIG)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American International Group in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American International Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTHWEST GAS (NYSE:SWX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Southwest Gas has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Southwest Gas are expected to grow by 5.61% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.33 per share. Southwest Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHWEST GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southwest Gas in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southwest Gas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

