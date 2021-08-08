ALAMO GROUP (NYSE:ALG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.48 per share. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALAMO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alamo Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alamo Group stock.

YELLOW (NASDAQ:YELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Its revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Yellow has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year (($2.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Yellow are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($0.01) per share. Yellow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YELLOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YELL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yellow in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yellow stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YELL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GENPACT (NYSE:G) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:G)

Genpact last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business earned $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Genpact are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.31 per share. Genpact has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENPACT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:G)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genpact in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genpact stock.

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE (NYSE:PBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company earned $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare are expected to grow by 5.28% in the coming year, from $3.60 to $3.79 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

