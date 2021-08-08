SPRAGUE RESOURCES (NYSE:SRLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Sprague Resources are expected to decrease by -10.64% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.10 per share. Sprague Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

POWERFLEET (NASDAQ:PWFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PowerFleet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.14 per share. PowerFleet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POWERFLEET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PWFL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PowerFleet in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PowerFleet stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SURGALIGN (NASDAQ:SRGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Surgalign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.38) per share.

IS SURGALIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRGA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgalign in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgalign stock.

