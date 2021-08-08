COPA (NYSE:CPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPA)

Copa last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Copa has generated ($6.11) earnings per share over the last year (($18.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Copa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.89) to $4.28 per share. Copa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COPA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPA)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Copa in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Copa stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:KE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Kimball Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMBALL ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimball Electronics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimball Electronics stock.

INSULET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PODD)

IS INSULET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PODD)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insulet in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insulet stock.

VONAGE (NASDAQ:VG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vonage are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. Vonage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VONAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vonage in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vonage stock.

