HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:HR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm earned $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.62% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $1.81 per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Healthcare Realty Trust stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

908 DEVICES (NASDAQ:MASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. 908 Devices has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for 908 Devices are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.48) per share. 908 Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 908 DEVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MASS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 908 Devices in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 908 Devices stock.

908 Devices

NOVO NORDISK A/S (NYSE:NVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for Novo Nordisk A/S are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.36 per share. Novo Nordisk A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVO NORDISK A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novo Nordisk A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S

NATIONAL FUEL GAS (NYSE:NFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.9. Earnings for National Fuel Gas are expected to grow by 26.84% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $5.01 per share.

IS NATIONAL FUEL GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NFG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Fuel Gas in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Fuel Gas stock.

National Fuel Gas