TRINSEO (NYSE:TSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinseo has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Trinseo are expected to decrease by -28.47% in the coming year, from $9.80 to $7.01 per share. Trinseo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINSEO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSE)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trinseo in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trinseo stock.

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AQB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AquaBounty Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.30) per share. AquaBounty Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AquaBounty Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AquaBounty Technologies stock.

REGENCY CENTERS (NASDAQ:REG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Regency Centers has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.5. Earnings for Regency Centers are expected to grow by 4.40% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.56 per share. Regency Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENCY CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regency Centers in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Regency Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NKTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics has generated ($2.24) earnings per share over the last year (($2.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nektar Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.99) to ($1.76) per share. Nektar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKTR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nektar Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nektar Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NKTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

