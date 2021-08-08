ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allogene Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.51) per share. Allogene Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLO)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allogene Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allogene Therapeutics stock.

TPG PACE TECH OPPORTUNITIES (NYSE:PACE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has generated ($2.86) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities are expected to remain at ($0.08) per share in the coming year.

IS TPG PACE TECH OPPORTUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PACE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock.

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:Z) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.2. Zillow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZILLOW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:Z)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zillow Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zillow Group stock.

SPIRE (NYSE:SR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SR)

Spire last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Earnings for Spire are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.43 per share. Spire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spire in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spire stock.

