CRA INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:CRAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($3.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for CRA International are expected to grow by 6.59% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $4.53 per share. CRA International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRA INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRAI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CRA International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CRA International stock.

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ONCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oncternal Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.84) per share. Oncternal Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncternal Therapeutics stock.

STERICYCLE (NASDAQ:SRCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business earned $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stericycle has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stericycle are expected to grow by 6.18% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.75 per share.

IS STERICYCLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRCL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stericycle in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stericycle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SRCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. IKONICS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN IKONICS? (NASDAQ:IKNX)

