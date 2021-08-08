URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for Urban Edge Properties are expected to grow by 11.21% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.19 per share. Urban Edge Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urban Edge Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Urban Edge Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATENTO (NYSE:ATTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($3.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atento are expected to grow by 2,837.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $2.35 per share. Atento has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATENTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atento in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atento stock.

LIGHTSPEED POS (NYSE:LSPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business earned $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Lightspeed POS has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lightspeed POS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.55) per share.

IS LIGHTSPEED POS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LSPD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lightspeed POS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lightspeed POS stock.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year (($1.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.73) per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCRX)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock.

