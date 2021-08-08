ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.17. The business earned $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Alkami Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alkami Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.09) per share. Alkami Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALKT)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alkami Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alkami Technology stock.

Alkami Technology

THE MARCUS (NYSE:MCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus has generated ($4.13) earnings per share over the last year (($4.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Marcus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.37) to $0.13 per share. The Marcus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MARCUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Marcus in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Marcus stock.

The Marcus

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (NYSE:BIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.5. Earnings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are expected to grow by 2.61% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $3.54 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BIP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:NSIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business earned $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Its revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has generated $6.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Insight Enterprises are expected to grow by 8.94% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.31 per share. Insight Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSIGHT ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSIT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insight Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insight Enterprises stock.

Insight Enterprises