CSW INDUSTRIALS (NASDAQ:CSWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Earnings for CSW Industrials are expected to grow by 12.96% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $5.23 per share. CSW Industrials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CSW INDUSTRIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSWI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CSW Industrials in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CSW Industrials stock.

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FLXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Flexion Therapeutics has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Flexion Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($0.93) per share. Flexion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEXION THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLXN)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flexion Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flexion Therapeutics stock.

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NTLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm earned $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Its revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intellia Therapeutics has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intellia Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($2.66) per share. Intellia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTLA)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intellia Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intellia Therapeutics stock.

UNITED STATES CELLULAR (NYSE:USM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. United States Cellular has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to grow by 10.17% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.95 per share. United States Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED STATES CELLULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United States Cellular in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United States Cellular stock.

