KADMON (NASDAQ:KDMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kadmon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.52) per share. Kadmon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KADMON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KDMN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kadmon in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kadmon stock.

Kadmon

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EIGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has generated ($2.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to ($1.68) per share. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EIGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year (($0.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.27) per share. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:SLRX)

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FGBI)

IS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Guaranty Bancshares stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares