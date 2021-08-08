SURGERY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:SGRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Surgery Partners has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year (($2.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Surgery Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.23 per share. Surgery Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURGERY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGRY)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgery Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgery Partners stock.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS (NYSE:NEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company earned $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.14) per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock.

ILLUMINA (NASDAQ:ILMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina has generated $4.50 earnings per share over the last year ($4.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.2. Earnings for Illumina are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.19 per share. Illumina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ILLUMINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ILMN)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Illumina in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Illumina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:REZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Earnings for Resideo Technologies are expected to grow by 22.54% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.74 per share. Resideo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REZI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resideo Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Resideo Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in REZI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

