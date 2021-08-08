ESSA PHARMA (NASDAQ:EPIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. ESSA Pharma has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ESSA Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.25) per share.

IS ESSA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPIX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ESSA Pharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ESSA Pharma stock.

ESSA Pharma

NEXTCURE (NASDAQ:NXTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. NextCure has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year (($2.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NextCure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.43) to ($2.49) per share. NextCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTCURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXTC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextCure in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextCure stock.

NextCure

LEAR (NYSE:LEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEA)

Lear last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The business earned $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year ($4.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Earnings for Lear are expected to grow by 38.11% in the coming year, from $13.54 to $18.70 per share.

IS LEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lear in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lear stock.

Lear

THE L.S. STARRETT (NYSE:SCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $54.94 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

