RATTLER MIDSTREAM (NASDAQ:RTLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.19 per share. Rattler Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RATTLER MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RTLR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rattler Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rattler Midstream stock.

INVACARE (NYSE:IVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Invacare has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invacare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to $0.03 per share. Invacare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INVACARE? (NYSE:IVC)

YETI (NYSE:YETI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YETI)

YETI last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Earnings for YETI are expected to grow by 18.83% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.65 per share. YETI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YETI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YETI)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for YETI in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” YETI stock.

CYTOKINETICS (NASDAQ:CYTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.20. Cytokinetics has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year (($2.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cytokinetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.95) per share. Cytokinetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYTOKINETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYTK)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytokinetics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytokinetics stock.

