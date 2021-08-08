HILLENBRAND (NYSE:HI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm earned $695 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Hillenbrand are expected to remain at $3.55 per share in the coming year. Hillenbrand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILLENBRAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hillenbrand in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hillenbrand stock.

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CCRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.7. Earnings for Cross Country Healthcare are expected to decrease by -48.48% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $0.68 per share. Cross Country Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCRN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cross Country Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cross Country Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON (NYSE:ED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison has generated $4.18 earnings per share over the last year ($3.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for Consolidated Edison are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.54 per share. Consolidated Edison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOLIDATED EDISON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ED)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consolidated Edison in the last year. There are currently 6 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Consolidated Edison stock.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST (NYSE:LXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm earned $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Its revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Lexington Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -2.63% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.74 per share. Lexington Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LXP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lexington Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lexington Realty Trust stock.

